Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS) & U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Financial Comparison

Aris Water Solutions (NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and U.S. Well Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A U.S. Well Services -32.83% N/A -21.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of U.S. Well Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Well Services 1 0 0 0 1.00

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aris Water Solutions and U.S. Well Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

U.S. Well Services has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.90%. Given U.S. Well Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe U.S. Well Services is more favorable than Aris Water Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and U.S. Well Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.17 -$9.22 million N/A N/A U.S. Well Services $250.46 million 0.37 -$70.61 million ($9.28) -0.78

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than U.S. Well Services.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats U.S. Well Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc. operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

