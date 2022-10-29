Ark (ARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.50 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market cap of $54.01 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00011885 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007045 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005542 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004750 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,134,934 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

