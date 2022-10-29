ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

ARR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:ARR opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $612.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $10.91.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.47%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently -42.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after purchasing an additional 911,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,674,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,871,000 after purchasing an additional 333,313 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 17.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,094,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 162,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

