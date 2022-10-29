Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG traded up $11.05 on Friday, reaching $188.58. 1,292,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,825. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $191.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AJG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.32, for a total value of $1,141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,771,569.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 766,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,049,000 after purchasing an additional 126,036 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $849,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

