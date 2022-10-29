Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG opened at $188.58 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $147.32 and a one year high of $191.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,277. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 5,100 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,217 shares in the company, valued at $6,917,277. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.