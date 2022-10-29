Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Art’s-Way Manufacturing from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.08 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 31.2% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

