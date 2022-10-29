ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. One ASD token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $69.73 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,906.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00007618 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003547 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00053247 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044229 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004719 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00257235 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10330188 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,155,216.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

