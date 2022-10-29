ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.44-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.44-1.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASGN. StockNews.com lowered ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ASGN traded up $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.04. The stock had a trading volume of 323,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ASGN has a 1-year low of $78.25 and a 1-year high of $131.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

