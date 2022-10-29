ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.44-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion. ASGN also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.44-1.51 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut ASGN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,543. ASGN has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

