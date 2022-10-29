Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of AHT stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.41.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AHT. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $3,635,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 205,039 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 285,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 414.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 94,243 shares during the period. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

