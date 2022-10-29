Asio Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Further Reading
