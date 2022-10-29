Asio Capital LLC Has $4.30 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Visa by 40.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Visa by 26.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 21,641.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,245,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 13.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,881,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,092 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $209.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.89. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $395.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.