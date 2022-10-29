Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Lifted to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Associated Banc to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on Associated Banc to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of ASB opened at $24.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $25.78.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 26.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 12,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $297,233.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,556.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

