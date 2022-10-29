Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Downgraded by HSBC to “Hold”

HSBC downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ASBFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays cut Associated British Foods from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Investec lowered Associated British Foods to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASBFY stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average of $18.58. Associated British Foods has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.75.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

