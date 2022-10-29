Astar (ASTR) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.78 Million

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Astar has a total market cap of $56.96 million and approximately $3.78 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astar has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Astar token can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Astar is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

