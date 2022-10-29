Astec Industries, Inc. (ASTE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on December 2nd

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE traded up $1.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. The stock had a trading volume of 175,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,958. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.12 million, a PE ratio of 2,170.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). Astec Industries had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $318.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Astec Industries by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

