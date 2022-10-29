Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Astec Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a payout ratio of 21.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.40. 175,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,958. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,170.00 and a beta of 1.42. Astec Industries has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $75.00.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.70 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Astec Industries will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Astec Industries by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

