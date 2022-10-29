AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a £120 ($145.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($151.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a £110 ($132.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £107.86 ($130.33).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £101.24 ($122.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £156.87 billion and a PE ratio of -172.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of £102.44 and a 200 day moving average price of £104.62. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 8,090.32 ($97.76) and a 52 week high of £115.40 ($139.44). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.31.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

