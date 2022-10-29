AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
AstroNova Trading Up 1.2 %
ALOT stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.
AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).
