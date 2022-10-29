AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ALOT stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 3.00. AstroNova has a 12-month low of $10.97 and a 12-month high of $18.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AstroNova had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $32.26 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 543,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 15.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 7.8% during the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 146,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 181,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstroNova by 50.0% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 13,381 shares in the last quarter. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

