ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of ATA Creativity Global stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. ATA Creativity Global has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.54.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.09% and a negative net margin of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

