ATB Capital Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$23.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PSK. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. CIBC upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.25.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$21.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.91 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.13. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.75 and a 1 year high of C$22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.06%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

