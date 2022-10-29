ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Cut to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACLLF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATCO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

OTCMKTS:ACLLF opened at $30.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. ATCO has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $38.85.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.3509 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 3.8%.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

