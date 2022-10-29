ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ATCO from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CSFB decreased their target price on ATCO from C$49.50 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on ATCO to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$48.56.
TSE ACO.X opened at C$42.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$45.13. ATCO has a 1-year low of C$39.80 and a 1-year high of C$48.46.
ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.
