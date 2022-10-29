Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the September 30th total of 5,950,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Aterian from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:ATER opened at $1.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Aterian has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Aterian had a negative net margin of 75.61% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $58.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aterian will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATER. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aterian by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,279,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 335,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aterian by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,880,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aterian during the first quarter worth $4,307,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 61.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 340,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 10.0% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 743,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 67,499 shares in the last quarter. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. The company provides Artificial Intelligence Marketplace e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

