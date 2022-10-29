Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB) Short Interest Down 37.7% in October

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.98. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $4,469,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $183,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $1,019,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II by 55.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 293,600 shares during the period. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $998,000.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

