AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Short Interest Update

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the September 30th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at AtriCure

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AtriCure

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 13,337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 1st quarter worth about $3,705,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,241,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in AtriCure by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AtriCure Stock Up 3.5 %

ATRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their target price on AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

ATRC stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.91. 227,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,842. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $32.51 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average is $44.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $84.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

