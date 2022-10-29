Audius (AUDIO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.75 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 29th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000963 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market cap of $166.48 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Audius has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.79 or 0.32245130 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012594 BTC.

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,128,867,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 830,924,708 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

