Augean (LON:AUG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $371.00

Augean plc (LON:AUG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 371 ($4.48) and traded as low as GBX 371 ($4.48). Augean shares last traded at GBX 371 ($4.48), with a volume of 20,871 shares.
Augean Trading Up 9,900.0 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 371 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 371. The stock has a market capitalization of £389.45 million and a PE ratio of 26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11.
About Augean
Augean plc engages in the waste management business in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Treatment & Disposal and Augean North Sea Services. The Treatment & Disposal segment provides waste remediation, management, treatment, and disposal services. The Augean North Sea Services segment offers waste management and processing services to the oil and gas operators.
Featured Stories
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Augean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.