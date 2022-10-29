Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,210 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after buying an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.52.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $216.39. 1,051,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,374,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average of $196.99. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The company has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

