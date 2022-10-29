Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $422,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $242.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $236.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.73.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

