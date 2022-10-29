AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in AutoZone by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 11.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

AutoZone Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total value of $33,001,223.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,450.00, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,290,442.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,709 shares of company stock valued at $80,143,400 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZO opened at $2,543.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,703.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2,554.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,216.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,145.31.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $35.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.