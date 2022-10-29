Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY) Trading Down 5.9%

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 123,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,050,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$36.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.
About Auxly Cannabis Group
Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.
