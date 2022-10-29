Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Lowered to $30.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avantor from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Avantor from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered Avantor from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Avantor from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.43.

Shares of AVTR opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.62. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. Avantor has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $42.48.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 375,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 100,242 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 446,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 78,513 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

