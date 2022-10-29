Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.70-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.90. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.70-$9.85 EPS.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AVY traded up $3.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.63. The stock had a trading volume of 560,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,269. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.08.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

AVY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.44.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

