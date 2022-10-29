Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.70-$9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Avery Dennison also updated its FY22 guidance to $9.70-9.85 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 1.9 %

AVY opened at $171.63 on Friday. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVY. Citigroup cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $196.44.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $25,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 426.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,323,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,817,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 9.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 514,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,000 after buying an additional 44,764 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.