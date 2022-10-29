Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Stock Position Raised by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,512,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305,458 shares during the quarter. Avid Technology accounts for about 0.7% of Royce & Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 5.59% of Avid Technology worth $65,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avid Technology by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Avid Technology by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Avid Technology by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 29,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVID traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.35. The stock had a trading volume of 435,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,809. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $37.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $97.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVID has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

