Aviva PLC Boosts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $21,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after buying an additional 22,191 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 17.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 65,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,936,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $290,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.9% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 95.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.38.

Valero Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

VLO stock opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.43. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.76 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

