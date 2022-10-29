Aviva PLC Boosts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,320 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $19,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 41.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in CSX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Vertical Research raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

CSX Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.09. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

About CSX

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

