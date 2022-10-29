Aviva PLC Grows Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,766 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $25,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after acquiring an additional 170,229 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 59,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $88.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.13 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

