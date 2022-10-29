Aviva PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $22,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 12.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,430,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,456,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $200,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 33.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,562,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,881,000 after buying an additional 1,133,051 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,598,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Opps Tpic Holdings, Llc sold 3,963,416 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $74,710,391.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,263 shares in the company, valued at $231,157.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,788,416 shares of company stock valued at $107,722,892. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAM opened at $40.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $65.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $23.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.56%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

