Aviva PLC Has $22.08 Million Stock Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Aviva PLC grew its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 358,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 178,322 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in State Street by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Shares of STT opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.02. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

