Aviva PLC Sells 10,679 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 83,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,679 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $24,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451,999 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,205,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,038,863,000 after acquiring an additional 476,509 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after acquiring an additional 443,189 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,517,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $341.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

