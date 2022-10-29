AvocadoCoin (AVDO) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,201.00

AvocadoCoin (AVDO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. AvocadoCoin has a market cap of $5.67 billion and approximately $2,201.00 worth of AvocadoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AvocadoCoin has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One AvocadoCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $767.34 or 0.03674376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AvocadoCoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000297 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000369 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,701.98 or 0.32036294 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00012512 BTC.

AvocadoCoin Profile

AvocadoCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. AvocadoCoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. AvocadoCoin’s official Twitter account is @avocadocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AvocadoCoin is www.avocadocoin.com.

AvocadoCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenCrypto Corporation OU, based in Estonia, aims to create an ecosystem of disruptive technologies applied to agriculture and become a global reference for developing and supporting organic and sustainable products in the world market.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AvocadoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AvocadoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AvocadoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AvocadoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AvocadoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.