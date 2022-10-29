AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 5.3 %

AXS stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $48.32 and a 12 month high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $480,644,000 after purchasing an additional 288,068 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,093,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,408,000 after purchasing an additional 148,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,749,000 after purchasing an additional 260,639 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,712,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

