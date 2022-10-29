AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.
AXIS Capital Stock Performance
NYSE AXS opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.
AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.
Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.
AXIS Capital Company Profile
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.
