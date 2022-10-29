AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.