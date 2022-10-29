AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AXS. TheStreet lowered AXIS Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.26.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.16%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

