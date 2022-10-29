AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of AXS stock traded up $2.69 on Friday, reaching $53.07. 697,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,761. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 42.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

AXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,948,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $480,644,000 after acquiring an additional 288,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,292,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $199,093,000 after acquiring an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,408,000 after acquiring an additional 148,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 41.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 888,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,749,000 after acquiring an additional 260,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 38.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,712,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

