Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $28.78.

Ayr Wellness Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $3.83 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $262.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.56). Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $110.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

