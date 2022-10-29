Ayro (AYRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd.
Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Ayro had a negative net margin of 897.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.58%.
Ayro Stock Performance
Ayro stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 3.18. Ayro has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88.
About Ayro
Ayro, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use. The company provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.
