B. Riley Boosts Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Price Target to $12.50

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Zynex from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zynex from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $404.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.74. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.18.

Zynex ( NASDAQ:ZYXI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $36.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.42 million. Zynex had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 27.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Zynex will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 1,213.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zynex by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Zynex by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynex in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 29.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

