B. Riley Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $74.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.29.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.3 %

Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

