B. Riley Lowers Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target to $74.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $89.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MBUU has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Malibu Boats from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.29.
Malibu Boats Stock Up 2.3 %
Malibu Boats stock opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $78.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 94.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.
